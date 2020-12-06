Covid, Trump: «Anche il mio amico Rudy Giuliani contagiato dal virus cinese»

Dopo il presidente Donald Trump anche il suo avvocato Rudy Giuliani, già sindaco di New York, ha contratto il Covid. Lo ha resto noto lo stesso Trump su Twitter. «Rudy Giuliani, di gran lunga il più grande sindaco nella storia di Nyc, e che lavora incessantemente per denunciare le elezioni più corrotte (di gran lunga!) nella storia Usa, è risultato positivo al test per il virus cinese», scrive, augurandogli una rapida guarigione.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RudyGiuliani</a>, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1335679426516881409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
