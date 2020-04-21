CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus, Trump annuncia: «Sospenderò immigrazione negli Stati Uniti»

Mondo
Martedì 21 Aprile 2020

Donald Trump firmerà un decreto per sospendere temporaneamente l'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti a causa del coronavirus. La decisione, spiega il presidente americano su Twitter, è motivata «dall'attacco del nemico invisibile» del coronavirus. «Dobbiamo proteggere i posti di lavoro del nostro grande Paese», ha aggiunto Trump.

Coronavirus, diretta: Germania annulla l'Oktoberfest
Coronavirus, Conte: «Si riparte dal 4 maggio, il piano questa settimana. Riaprire ora sarebbe irresponsabile»

«Alla luce dell'attacco da parte del Nemico Invisibile - ha annunciato su Twitter il presidente - così come della necessità di proteggere il lavoro dei nostri grandi Cittadini Americani, firmerò un ordine esecutivo per sospendere temporaneamente l'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti».

 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 10:03 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

La Pasqua come una volta, senza farina e senza abbacchio: ma era bella davvero?

di Pietro Piovani

SMART CITY ROMA

MONDO

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

promo

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE