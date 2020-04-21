Coronavirus, Trump annuncia: «Sospenderò immigrazione negli Stati Uniti»

Donald Trump firmerà un decreto per sospendere temporaneamente l'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti a causa del coronavirus. La decisione, spiega il presidente americano su Twitter, è motivata «dall'attacco del nemico invisibile» del coronavirus. «Dobbiamo proteggere i posti di lavoro del nostro grande Paese», ha aggiunto Trump.
«Alla luce dell'attacco da parte del Nemico Invisibile - ha annunciato su Twitter il presidente - così come della necessità di proteggere il lavoro dei nostri grandi Cittadini Americani, firmerò un ordine esecutivo per sospendere temporaneamente l'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti».
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
