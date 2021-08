Afghanistan, Clarissa Ward della CNN con l'hijab a Kabul: «Anche io mi sono dovuta vestire diversamente»

"You may not see it on the streets, but it's the people who aren't on the streets today that in some ways are the real story."

CNN's Chief International Correspondent @clarissaward on what she is witnessing in Kabul.

Live updates: https://t.co/tlsMIFs1WF pic.twitter.com/GiCWWcZKkC

— CNN International PR (@cnnipr) August 16, 2021