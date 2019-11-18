Hong Kong, irruzione della polizia nel Politecnico occupato: esplosioni nel campus. Video

Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019
Hong Kong, irruzione della polizia nel Politecnico occupato: esplosioni nel campus. Video
Dopo una notte di stallo, la polizia ha fatto irruzione nel Polytechnic University di Kowloon dove sono asserragliati circa 200 manifestanti pro-democrazia. Subito dopo si sono sentite delle esplosioni. Prima del blitz le forze dell'ordine avevano lanciato gas lacrimogeni, tentando di far desistere gli studenti con gli idranti.

 
Ma quando è scaduto l'ultimatum la polizia ha circondato il Politecnico impedendo ai manifestanti di trovare una via di fuga dall'irruzione, attualmente in corso.

