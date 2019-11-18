Hong Kong, irruzione della polizia nel Politecnico occupato: esplosioni nel campus. Video

Dopo una notte di stallo, la polizia ha fatto irruzione nel Polytechnic University di Kowloon dove sono asserragliati circa 200 manifestanti pro-democrazia. Subito dopo si sono sentite delle esplosioni. Prima del blitz

📹 | Demonstrators set fires on the entrance of the Polytechnic University in #HongKong to prevent police forces from entering the buildingpic.twitter.com/yC0Q5UE5nI — EHA News (@eha_news) November 17, 2019

Hong Kong protesters shot bows and arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday, as police charged and charged again. More here: https://t.co/RsEwWZ0Bru https://t.co/MtCUl8Ztcy — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2019

le forze dell'ordine avevano lanciato gas lacrimogeni, tentando di far desistere gli studenti con gli idranti.Ma quando è scaduto l'ultimatum la polizia ha circondato il Politecnico impedendo ai manifestanti di trovare una via di fuga dall'irruzione, attualmente in corso.