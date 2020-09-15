Carli Lloyd e la gravidanza contestata: «Non gioco, torno negli Stati Uniti»

Si conclude così una vicenda singolare, che ha visto la giocatrice americana travolta dagli insulti dei "tifosi" dopo aver annunciato la sua gravidanza. Reazione incivile a cui hanno replicato con fermezza sia il club, sia leistituzioni sportive a cominciare dal presidente del Coni Malagò.
Ieri su Instagram la Lloyd aveva pubblicato un post che alla luce del saluto di oggi appare di commiato:
«La vita si evolve sicuramente in modi sorprendenti. È stato difficile per me trovare il modo giusto per scriverlo qui sui social ... ma ho pensato che fosse meglio farlo. Il mio annuncio molto speciale a coloro che non l'hanno ancora sentito ... è che sono incinta! Come atleta professionista, in un paese straniero, è stata in assoluto la settimana più travolgente della nostra vita.
Con tutta la bontà della sorpresa insieme alle sfide di prepararmi per iniziare questa stagione con la mia squadra di club, abbiamo cercato di orientarci nel miglior modo possibile. Ho espresso molte scuse al mio club e alle mie compagne di squadra per questo cambiamento immediato nel modo in cui speravamo di vivere insieme la nostra stagione. La loro risposta è stata incredibile. Sarò per sempre grato per l'amore e il sostegno che ho sentito da tutti voi. 💜
Andando avanti ci sono alcune decisioni molto importanti da prendere e Riley e io faremo del nostro meglio per prenderle il prima possibile. Per ora, tutto quello che ho è amore. Attraverso tutto quello che è successo quest'anno, so che ognuno di noi ha affrontato qualcosa di difficile, o qualcosa di stimolante, o qualcosa di nuovo. Sono qui per ricordarti che anche in tutta la follia che abbiamo dovuto affrontare quest'anno ... ci sono cose belle dietro l'angolo che non si sono ancora rivelate».
13:58
Life sure does evolve in spectacularly surprising ways. It’s been difficult for me to find the right way to write this out for an audience on social media…but I thought better to just do it than to fret over exactly how it’s done. My very special announcement to those who haven’t heard yet…is that Riley and I are expecting a precious being early next year. I’m pregnant! As a pro athlete, in a foreign country, if you can’t imagine the craziness of the last week—let me assure you that it has absolutely been the most overwhelming week of our lives. In all the goodness of the surprise along with the challenges of just getting ready to start this season with my club team, we have been trying to navigate this in the best possible way. I’ve expressed many apologies to my club and my teammates for this immediate change in the way we were hoping to experience our season together. Their response has been incredible. I’ll forever be grateful for the love and support I’ve felt from you all.💜 Moving forward there are a few very important decisions to make and Riley and I will be doing our best to make those as soon as possible. For now, all I have is love. Through everything that has gone on this year, I know each and every one of us has either faced something difficult, or something challenging, or something new. I am here as a reminder to you that even in all of the craziness we have been facing this year…there are beautiful things right around the corner that haven’t revealed themselves yet. I’m a true believer now. McKibbin baby #1 coming 2021 <3
