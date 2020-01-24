«Dopo 1.200 giorni di tentativi non sono incinta»: mostra su Instagram il test e riceve la solidarietà di migliaia di donne

Un'altra linea rossa: test negativo, non sei incinta. Dopo tre anni, «quasi 1.200 giorni di tentativi», una donna di 33 anni ha postato su Instagram la foto del test e raccontato la sua disperazione, l'ennesima inutile attesa, il dolore che vive ogni mese da tanto tempo ormai. Ha ricevuto tantissimi i messaggi di altre donne, migliaia di commenti e parole di conforto e solidarietà. Tanto che il post di Tara Engelberg, 33 anni, di Denver in Colorado, è stato pubblicato dal marchio lifestyle, Motherly, ed è diventato virale. A seguirla ora sono donne da tutto il mondo.
Another negative pregnancy test. Another period. Another reminder that for whatever reason, we cannot get pregnant. . . I sometimes wish there was a video camera to show the nightmare that is #infertility. How after the first sighting of a new period that I somehow have to muster up the courage to tell my husband that once again, we won't be pregnant this month. It's a scene all too familiar in my home. It is a scene that is followed by grief and utter heartbreak. Where my husband and I hold each other close as we mourn this unbearable journey. It is the part where we allow ourselves to release our pain and then try to figure out how we are going to pick ourselves back up and get through this. It is the part where I wipe away my tears, put on fresh makeup, and then go back out into the world and act like we haven't been bruised and broken from this fight. . . After each negative pregnancy test, I somehow gather the courage and the hope to try again. But after nearly 1200 days of trying, something inside changes. That hope that use to flow through my body so powerfully diminishes a little more each month. . . After this failed cycle, we have come to understand that our next step will require needles, hormones, and meds I cannot even pronounce. It is the step that requires even more physical, emotional, and financial strength. It is the step we were praying we would never need, but we are so grateful to have. . . But the truth is we are tired and we are drained. We are emotionally exhausted and scared out-of-our-minds. We never thought becoming parents would be this hard, and we never imagined our mountain to climb would be so large. . . I wish there were adequate words to express the deep heartache and frustration of infertility because my words never seem to do justice to all the heaviness in my heart. All I know is that nobody deserves this struggle, this fight. I have to believe there is a reason for this journey, and that somehow it will all be alright. ♡ . . #ivfgotthis #endosister #ivf #ttcjourney #ttc #infertilitysucks #ttccommunity #health #normalizeivf #ivfjourney #pregnancy #ivfsistersunite #infertilitysisters #iam1in8 #1in8 #ivfsupport #warrior
La donna è stata intervistata a Good Morning America. «Va bene piangere, avere paura, pregare, sperare e credere nei miracoli. Sono sentimenti che attraversano tante donne e così tanti uomini. Non siamo soli. Insieme siamo più forti».
«Un altro test negativo...Un altro promemoria che chissà per quale ragione non posso restare incinta», scrive Tara Engelberg su Instagram. «Vorrei che ci fosse una telecamera per mostrare che incubo è l'infertilità. Quando devi trovare il coraggio per dire a tuo marito che anche questo mese non sei incinta. Io e mio marito restiamo vicini mentre piangiamo. Ci permettiamo di rilasciare il nostro dolore e quindi provare a capire come ci riprenderemo e supereremo questo. É la parte in cui mi asciugo le lacrime, mi trucco, poi esco nel mondo e mi comporto come se non fossimo stati feriti e spezzati da questa lotta. . . Dopo ogni test di gravidanza negativo, in qualche modo raccolgo il coraggio e la speranza di riprovare. Ma dopo quasi 1200 giorni di tentativi, qualcosa dentro cambia. La speranza si afflievolisce ogni volta di più....».
As we enter the second day of the year, and the freshness of a new decade, I can't help but think back to some of the memories that have shaped me the most over this past year. I think of the times where I have been bruised and broken-hearted. I go back to the moments like the day my doctor told me I probably wouldn't have children without IVF or adoption, or all the months I believed I was pregnant just to have my period arrive on schedule. . . I go back to the times I was wrapped in fear, and I see myself, the girl that thought she could never handle another letdown, needle, or procedure somehow overcome it. I look back and I see the days where I couldn't see the light in anything, only to now see that through the darkness, there has always been a light. I go back to these moments to remind myself of these lessons. When life brought its storms, I can see my strength, and I know now that when the rain clears, there will be another rainbow. . . Infertility has been a great hardship, but it has shaped me and has given me my strength to persevere through any obstacle. I know there will be more mountains to climb in the future, but I also know I've got this. I trust that 2020 will be an exceptional year filled with wonder, hope, and magic. Sending love, strength, and happiness to you all. Cheers to a year filled with endless miracles and possibilities. ♡ . . . #ttc #ttccommunity #endobabe #infertility #infertilitysucks #infertilitysister #infertilityawareness #hope #miracles #positivevibes #warrior #infertilitywarrior #wellnessblogger #infertilityblog #denverblogger #thisisinfertility #ivf #ivfjourney #infertilitysupport #womenswellness #wellness #spiritjunkie #tiuteam #endometriosis #womensupportingwomen #ttctribe #infertilitytribe #ivfgothis #spirituality
Su Instagram Tara ha trovato la solidarietà di tante donne che le hanno trasmesso coraggio. «Che cosa bella che ci siano donne che supportano altre donne indipendentemente dalla razza e dalla religione, se restiamo uniti, tutto diventa più facile tutto da superare».