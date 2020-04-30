Meghan Markle in quarantena a Los Angeles aiuta le donne in cerca di lavoro

Meghan Markle in quarantena aiuta le donne in cerca di lavoro. L’ex attrice americana, da Los Angeles dove è in quarantena con il marito Harry e il figlio Archie, si è collegata via Zoom con Smart Work, l'associazione di cui è madrina da quando era ancora duchessa e membro della Royal Family a tutti gli effetti. «Nel corso degli anni è stato un onore conoscere così tante donne di talento attraverso la rete di Smart Works e imparare qualcosa da loro», dice Meghan durante una videochiamata. «Durante questa pandemia, è incredibile il lavoro che sta facendo Smart Works per continuare a supportare le donne anche da remoto, dando loro la fiducia necessaria per avere successo».
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly - the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips - I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
«La loro capacità di continuare a dare forza alle donne e aiutarle a sfruttare la fiducia necessaria per avere successo in questo periodo è stimolante», questo il messaggio della Duchessa del Sussex.
Da sei settimane l'associazione fornisce un servizio virtuale e ha già offerto 200 ore di supporto. Meghan si è collegata con una ragazza che avrebbe dovuto sostenere un colloquio di lavoro e l'ha incoraggiata: «Sei un faro di speranza, adesso è necessario concentrarsi sulla prova da superare».
La ragazza ha ringraziato la duchessa e Smart works«per aver reso possibile tutto ciò per le donne in tutto il Regno Unito, perché vedere un simile lavoro è davvero stimolante ed edificante. E grazie per i consigli super utili per l'intervista: li userò per gli anni a venire!.».
Meghan Markle è madrina di Smart Works dal 2019. Il 10 gennaio dello scorso anno, infatti, la regina Elisabetta ha affidato a Meghan la presidenza onoraria di due associazioni supportate per anni da Sua Maestà (The National Theatre e The Association of Commonwealth Universities), oltre alla gestione autonoma del patronage delle charities Mayhew e – appunto – Smart Works.
