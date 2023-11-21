Terremoto oggi Piemonte, scossa 3.2 al confine Italia-Francia avvertita a Cuneo

Un terremoto di magnitudo 3.2 è stato registrato oggi 21 novembre alle 6.52 al confine fra Italia e Francia. Secondo i dati Ingv, l'epicentro si colloca sul versante francese delle Alpi, ma il sisma è stato avvertito distintamente in Piemonte, soprattutto nell'area di Cuneo. L'ipocentro a una profondità di 7 chilometri. Non si registrano danni a persone o cose.
🔴 [DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 3.2 ore 06:52 IT del 21-11-2023 a Confine Italia-Francia (FRANCIA) Prof= 7.4 Km #INGV_36927961 https://t.co/9k7CYSgGdq https://t.co/ySFiLvVB1X— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) November 21, 2023
