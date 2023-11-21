Terremoto oggi Piemonte, scossa 3.2 al confine Italia-Francia avvertita a Cuneo

Terremoto oggi Piemonte, scossa 3.2 al confine Italia-Francia avvertita a Cuneo e Belluno
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023, 07:14 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 07:24

Un terremoto di magnitudo 3.2 è stato registrato oggi 21 novembre alle 6.52 al confine fra Italia e Francia. Secondo i dati Ingv, l'epicentro si colloca sul versante francese delle Alpi, ma il sisma è stato avvertito distintamente in Piemonte, soprattutto nell'area di Cuneo. L'ipocentro a una profondità di 7 chilometri. Non si registrano danni a persone o cose.

