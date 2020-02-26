Duffy, confessione choc della popstar sui social: «Violentata, drogata e rapita per giorni»

Clamorosa confessione sui social di Duffy. La cantante gallese ha rivelato su Instagram di essere rimasta lontana per molto tempo dal palcoscenico dopo essere stata «violentata, drogata e rapita per alcuni giorni». Lo stupro sarebbe avvenuto a Londra, e l'artista stata tenuta prigioniera per giorni». La vincitrice dei Grammy, che nel 2011 disse di voler «prendersi una pausa» dai riflettori pubblici, nel post ha scritto: «Ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, ma quel recupero ha richiesto del tempo» ha assicurato la cantante 35enne.

«Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dire nell'ultimo decennio, le migliaia e migliaia di giorni in cui mi sono impegnata a voler sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, il sole ora splende». «Ti chiedi perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei

occhi. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare dal cuore che si è rotto? E lentamente unbroke».

La cantautrice ha raggiunto la fama mondiale dopo aver pubblicato il suo album di debutto Rockferry nel 2008, che ha vinto un Grammy per il miglior album vocale pop. Nel 2009, l'artista, nata Aimee Anne Duffy, ha anche vinto tre premi britannici. Ha detto nel post sui social media di martedì che aveva deciso di rompere il silenzio sul trauma dopo aver rilasciato un'intervista a un giornalista la scorsa estate che avrebbe iniziato a «pubblicare l'intervista» nelle settimane a venire. Nel 2013 la cantante si è esibita in un concerto tributo a Edith Piaf a New York, e ha contribuito alla musica e ha recitato nel film 2015 Legend.

