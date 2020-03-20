Coronavirus, Gwyneth Paltrow scrive un'ode all'Italia: «State a casa, fate la pasta, ce la faremo»

«State a casa. Fate la pasta. Telefonate a vostra nonna con FaceTime. Lo supereremo». Non è uno dei soliti appelli che risuonano in questi giorni da ogni dove: a lanciarlo dall'altra parte dell'Oceano è l'attrice Gwyneth Paltrow che nel suo profilo Instgram fa una vera e propria dichiarazione d'amore all'Italia.

«Ho molti avvenimenti importanti della mia vita che sono accaduti in Italia - racconta commossa l'attrrice, incantevole come sempre - Mio padre morì a Roma, mentre eravamo in viaggio per il mio trentesimo compleanno; Brad mi fece la proposta (Falchuck, suo attuale marito, ndr) in Umbria nel 2017. L'Italia è un posto dove siamo tornati tante e tante volte. È un paese che crede profondamente negli artigiani, nella famiglia, nelle cose fatte a mano, nella qualità a crescita lenta dei suoi beni».

È una lettera piena d'amore: e insieme al commento, uno stralcio del film “Il talento di Mr. Ripley”, di cui fu una dei protagonisti e che fu girato interamente in Italia. «Quando è iniziata la crisi, abbiamo stretto Italia, Sud Corea e Cina e gli altri Paesi colpiti nelle nostre preghiere, ed ora abbiamo tutti seguito l'esempio», scrive la Paltrow. «Ciascuno di questi Paesi ci ha mostrato cosa forza, resilienza, e senso di comunità possono fare durante questo tempo surreale, questa severa restrizione di ogni movimento, con tanti che addirittura cantano dai balconi», dice ammirata l'attrice.

