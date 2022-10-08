Basquiat in mostra a Vienna, 50 opere del famoso artista amato da Andy Warhol

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Untitled, 1982

Acrylic, oilstick and spray paint on wood

Private Collection – courtesy of HomeArt

Photo: Private Collection – courtesy of HomeArt © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Self Portrait, 1983

Öl auf Papier und Holz

Collection Thaddaeus Ropac, London · Paris · Salzburg · Seoul | Photo: Ulrich Ghezzi | © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York



Jean-Michel Basquiat

Untitled (Infantry), 1983

Acryl auf Leinwand

Nicola Erni Collection, Reto Pedrini Photography © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York



Jean-Michel Basquiat

Untitled, 1983

Screen print on canvas

Nicola Erni Collection, Reto Pedrini Photography © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York