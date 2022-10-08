Hai scelto di rifiutare i cookie

Basquiat in mostra a Vienna, 50 opere del famoso artista amato da Andy Warhol

foto

Jean-Michel Basquiat
Untitled, 1982
Acrylic, oilstick and spray paint on wood
Private Collection – courtesy of HomeArt
Photo: Private Collection – courtesy of HomeArt © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York

Jean-Michel Basquiat
Self Portrait, 1983
Öl auf Papier und Holz
Collection Thaddaeus Ropac, London · Paris · Salzburg · Seoul | Photo: Ulrich Ghezzi | © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York


Jean-Michel Basquiat
Untitled (Infantry), 1983
Acryl auf Leinwand
Nicola Erni Collection, Reto Pedrini Photography © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York


Jean-Michel Basquiat
Untitled, 1983
Screen print on canvas
Nicola Erni Collection, Reto Pedrini Photography © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York

