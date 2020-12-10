© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

(Teleborsa) -EUR / USD is essentially stable at 1.21. Gold is essentially stable at previous levels, finishing at 1,836.3 dollars per ounce. Light Sweet Crude Oil is slightly up, rising to 45.8 dollars per barrel.The Spread flatlines, remaining at +114 basis points, while the Italian ten-year BTP is at +0.53%.Among the markets of the Old Continent, Frankfurt reports no significant price changes in the absence of fresh cues, London lacks momentum in this session, reflected in a moderate gain of 0.33%, and Paris makes fairly pedestrian progress (+0.45%).The Milanese bourse edges up as the FTSE MIB rises +0.5% to 22,080 points, interrupting the run of three consecutive declines, which began last Monday; similarly, the FTSE Italia All-Share nudges up to 24,014 points.The FTSE Italia Mid Cap is only just in the black (+0.24%); the FTSE Italia Star lacks direction (+0.06%).On the Milan stock exchange, retail (+1.11%), oil and gas (+1.07%) and food and beverage (+0.96%) grab the limelight.Among the market fallers, technology (-1.21%) and media (-0.49%) suffer the most important losses.Among Italy's best performing large-caps, Prysmian is in good fettle with a +1.72% increase.Snam is in good shape, advancing +1.5%.Bper stands out, progressing +1.09%.A positive performance for Cnh Industrial, which advances by a notable +1.08%.Stmicroelectronics has the worst performance, with a -1.37% down.Banca Mediolanum is definitely weaker with a -0.69% decrease.Inwit slips just under the flatline with a -0.59% decrease.Pirelli & C contracts moderately by -0.55%.Mutuionline (+1.98%), Marr (+1.59%), Brunello Cucinelli (+1.43%) and Enav (+1.42%) are among the best performing stocks in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap basket.Saras reports the heaviest losses, currently suffering from a -1.57% down.Tod's trades negative, losing -1.4%.Sanlorenzo plunges -1.27%.Mediaset is subdued, shedding -0.93%.Among the most important macroeconomy events:Thursday, 12/10/202012:50 AM Japan: producer price index, monthly (expected 0%; prev. -0.2%)8:00 AM United Kingdom: industrial production, monthly (expected 0.3%; prev. 0.5%)8:00 AM United Kingdom: industrial production, yearly (expected -6.5%; prev. -6.3%)8:45 AM France: industrial production, monthly (expected 0.4%; prev. 1.6%)2:30 PM USA: consumer price index, yearly (expected 1.1%; prev. 1.2%).