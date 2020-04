Coronavirus, Taiwan dona 6,9 milioni di mascherine all'Europa. Gli Usa: Taipei venga ammessa all'Oms

Coronavirus

#Taiwan's masks donation to the EU & Member States has arrived. In these difficult times international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate this gesture of solidarity. Our #ERCC has facilitated the delivery of 1 million of masks to #Spain & #Italy.https://t.co/QgpAHwoM1N — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) April 9, 2020

VIDEO: Taiwanese make donations to help Italy battle coronavirus.



People across the island have contributed more than US$3 million to the relief effort — a way of showing their gratitude to Italian priests who helped build hospitals and clinics in the county after WWII pic.twitter.com/bqiVcC5JeX — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 7, 2020



Taiwan is a leader in preventing the spread of #COVID19. The United States and #Taiwan hope to share the #TaiwanModel with countries around the world. Taiwan has a role to play in global health and should be a World Health Assembly observer https://t.co/oqxH8Xn3tU — EAP Bureau (@USAsiaPacific) April 3, 2020

