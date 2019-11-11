Borse Asiatiche negative

(Teleborsa) - Le Borse asiatiche si muovono in negativo in questo lunedì di borsa.



A Tokyo, l'indice Nikkei chiude con un calo dello 0,26% a 23.331,84 punti, mentre il Topix rimane piatto a 1.093,83 punti. Giù anche Seul con un -0,61%.T

In profondo rosso le borse cinesi, con Shanghai che cede l'1,88% e Shenzhen il 2,38%. Taiwan -1,31%.

Prevalgono le vendite anche sulla altre piazze asiatiche che chiuderanno più tardi le rispettive sedute, con Hong Kong che mostra un calo del 2,70%. Seguono Singapore (-0,99%), Bangkok (-0,73%), Kuala Lumpur (-0,37%) e Jakarta -0,64%.



Negativa anche Mumbay (-0,36%) mentre Sydney si palesa l'unica sopra la parità (+0,64%).