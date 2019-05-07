Oltre 300 gatti scoperti in un piccolo appartamento e salvati dai volontari: le foto fanno il giro del mondo

Oltre 300 gatti in un piccolo appartamento. È l'incredibile scena che si sono trovati davanti i volontari della Toronto Cat Rescue, un'associazione impegnata nell'aiuto ai felini, con sede nella città canadese. I volontari hanno anche pubblicato una serie di foto che mostrano chiaramente la situazione che si sono trovati di fronte. I gatti affollano il soggiorno, occupano ogni singolo gradino delle scale, stazionano in bagno e sul pianale della cucina.
Rescue In Action: We (TCR) worked with Toronto Animal Services yesterday to remove cats from a perilous hoarding situation in an apartment in Toronto. Over 300 cats were found, and we were on hand to help out and take 70 of the cats on Saturday. The cats and kittens are doing well in their foster homes. We are so grateful to our volunteers and staff who stepped up to the plate to get cats of the apartment right away. It is the beauty of Toronto Cat Rescue's flexible structure that allows us to place this many cats at once with our incredible volunteers who care deeply about animal welfare and the health and happiness of all the cats in our care. This is the second large cat hoarding situation we have been involved with in a month! It's very important that this NOT continue. It's a terrible way for cats to live. If you know that someone has too many cats, it is best to report it sooner rather than later. Unsterilized cats breed prolifically, and with only a nine week gestation things get out of control VERY quickly. To make a report in the City of Toronto, call 311 and you will be directed to the appropriate department. What is too many cats? Toronto defines this as a maximum of 6 cats in one home. Ensuring cats are spayed or neutered is equally important to prevent pet over population. The city offers a mobile SNYP truck service: https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/animals-pets/spay-neuter-services/ All of the cats will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and observed by their foster home for behaviour and medical issues. We will post the cats and kittens as they become available for adoption. To help with this incredible rescue, please click https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/14811 to donate. If you are interested in becoming a foster home, please fill out an application on our website: https://torontocatrescue.ca/volunteer/foster-homes/ Thank you for your ongoing support. #CatRescue #RescueInAction #HoardingNeedsToStop #catsofinstagram @toanimalservices
A chiamare la Toronto cat rescue sono stati i vicini, allarmati per la presenza di una settantina di gatti fuori dall'appartamento. Non è chiaro se la proprietaria passerà dei guai con la legge ma a quanto pare i felini erano tutti in buone condizioni: alcuni affammati o assetati, ma nulla di grave. Niente pulci, niente patologie, denti sani. Gli esemplari verranno adottati.
